Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

