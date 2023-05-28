Amalgamated Bank Has $8.34 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $143.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.51. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.