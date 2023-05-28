Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,819 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after buying an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PG&E by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,631,000 after buying an additional 2,634,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,338,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,730,000 after purchasing an additional 733,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PG&E Price Performance

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCG opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.