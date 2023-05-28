Sei Investments Co. Has $31.03 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 171,747 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $31,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

HP Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.30 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

