Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

CB opened at $190.09 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

