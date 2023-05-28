Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

HLT stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.76. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

