Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

