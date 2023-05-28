Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

FANG opened at $130.99 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

