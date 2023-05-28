Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 64 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $45,896,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $309.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

