ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ResMed by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in ResMed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ResMed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 0.7 %

RMD stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $247.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

