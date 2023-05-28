Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,919 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

