Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,928 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $98.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

