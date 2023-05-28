Amalgamated Bank Sells 354 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $664.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.31. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

