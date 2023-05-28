Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Synopsys worth $37,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,455,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $444.73 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.12 and its 200-day moving average is $355.63.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

