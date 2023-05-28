Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO opened at $114.36 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.67.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

