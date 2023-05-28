Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $32,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPN opened at $99.97 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

