New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE ANET opened at $170.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,130 shares of company stock worth $50,927,557 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

