New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after acquiring an additional 111,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.