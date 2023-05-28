New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ES opened at $68.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

