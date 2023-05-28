SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $223.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $219.84 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

