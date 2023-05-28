Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.