SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 20,788.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $223.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $219.84 and a 1 year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

