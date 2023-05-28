Assetmark Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $166.80 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

