Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $168.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.26. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

