Amalgamated Bank Sells 461 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

