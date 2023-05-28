Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,955 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.