Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

NYSE AME opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

