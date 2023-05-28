Aviva PLC Has $9.09 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 184.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $93,902,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.36.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.
Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
