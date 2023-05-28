5,386 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $247,482,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $82,865,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 190.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $63,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

