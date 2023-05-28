Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 6,492 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,910,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.