Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $51,000 in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.68 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

