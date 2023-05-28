Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $64.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $68.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.