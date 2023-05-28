Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of HBI opened at $4.09 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.