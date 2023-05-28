Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $286,000 in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $382.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

