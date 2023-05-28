Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $230,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after buying an additional 2,774,011 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,741,000 after buying an additional 1,075,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,557,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IPG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

