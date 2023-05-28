Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.23 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

