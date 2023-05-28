Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,898 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 138,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,379,000 after acquiring an additional 93,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.71.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

