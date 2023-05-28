Continuum Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,259 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $927,717. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

