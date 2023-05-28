Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 380 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 41,376 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 553.1% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 388,386 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 328,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NEP stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

