Continuum Advisory LLC Has $208,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 134,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 102,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,027,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.