The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Necessity Retail REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 21,542.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -68.00%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Profile

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

