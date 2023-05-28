Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Decreased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $173.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.