Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,260.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 321,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,468,000 after buying an additional 278,398 shares in the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $11,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

