Assetmark Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1,262.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,071.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,866.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,646.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,139.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

