Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 2,806 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 55,657 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

