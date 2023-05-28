Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stock Position Raised by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 1,260.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after buying an additional 321,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avangrid by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after buying an additional 278,398 shares during the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $11,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Avangrid Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.