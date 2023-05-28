JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Position Trimmed by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JIRE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

