Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

ESGV stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

