Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CMP shares. CL King cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 0.8 %

CMP stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

