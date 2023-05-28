NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 41,376 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 58.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,247 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

